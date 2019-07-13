Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Adr (SQM) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Holding by $942,400; Alpinvest Partners Bv Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $3.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Adr (SQM) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,724 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 43,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 891,186 shares traded or 15.62% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 18/05/2018 – TIANQI FINCO CO LTD – DEAL FOR US$4.07BLN; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 24/05/2018 – Chile’s SQM says to triple production of lithium by 2021; 17/05/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TELLS REUTERS GOVERNMENT WILL HONOR EVENTUAL FNE REGULATOR RULING ON SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINA’S TIANQI; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 09/05/2018 – SQM HOLDER CALICHERA REPORTS 9.66% STAKE; 02/04/2018 – SQM HOLDING COMPANIES CALL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.