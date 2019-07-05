Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Stock Value Declined While Fil LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $7.96 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake by $1.05 Million

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 71.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 209,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,421 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 293,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 640,350 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 29/05/2018 – Nutrien Proposes Placement of SQM Series B Shrs in an Auction Process on the Santiago Stk Exchange; 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 17/05/2018 – Meditations On The Future Of Tesla Energy rEVolution: Next Brilliant Move For Elon Musk After Kidman Lithium Deal Can Be Buying Stake In SQM; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD DELAYS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO MAY 17; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 08/05/2018 – China suspects others lobbied to block it from Chilean lithium -official; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 59.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 5,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.3. About 295,688 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 152,600 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 83,238 shares to 335,169 shares, valued at $66.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).