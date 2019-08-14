Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Stock Price Declined While Corecommodity Management Has Lowered by $784,852 Its Position; Hawk Ridge Management Maintains Holding in Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 20,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 55,449 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 76,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 195,374 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 09/05/2018 – SQM HOLDER CALICHERA REPORTS 9.66% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to Buy Nutrien Stake in SQM for $4.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 29/05/2018 – Nutrien Proposes Placement of SQM Series B Shrs in an Auction Process on the Santiago Stk Exchange; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD CALLS OFF APRIL 27 SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FILING; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Agrees to Buy $4.1 Billion Stake in Lithium Giant SQM

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 1.96M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 44,616 shares to 111,025 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Time to Buy These 3 Stocks Flirting With 52-Week Lows? – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Who Are Tesla’s Lithium Suppliers? – Motley Fool” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SQM’s Deal With Tianqi Lithium Is Under Review By Moody’s For A Possible Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM: A Lithium Stock To Buy With An Attractive Economic Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Livent Is Susceptible To More Downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 241,463 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Delphi Mngmt Ma accumulated 0.89% or 120,408 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 463,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Street owns 9.18 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 14.29M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 51,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 4,981 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Llc owns 4,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 235,450 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 40,955 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.