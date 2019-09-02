Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Stake Has Lifted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd; As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $1.64 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 123,895 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 91,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 675,286 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TELLS REUTERS GOVERNMENT WILL HONOR EVENTUAL FNE REGULATOR RULING ON SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINA’S TIANQI; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO; 09/03/2018 – CHILE SEEKS ANTITRUST INTERVENTION OF TIANQI BID FOR SQM STAKE

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 28,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 33,111 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 61,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 10,931 shares to 63,997 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 656,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,708 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Livent Is Susceptible To More Downside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Are Tesla’s Lithium Suppliers? – Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $186.95 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,785 shares. Farmers Bancorp invested in 0% or 162 shares. Cim Llc holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 137,259 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 249,051 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 441,617 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 17,100 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 588 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Blair William & Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 37,891 shares. Adage Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Perkins Coie Company reported 304 shares. Fil Limited invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.