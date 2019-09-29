Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Cut Its Holding by $675,924 as Share Value Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut by $595,200 Its Holding

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 21,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 73,964 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, down from 95,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 575,750 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TELLS REUTERS GOVERNMENT WILL HONOR EVENTUAL FNE REGULATOR RULING ON SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINA’S TIANQI; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 15,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 2.62 million shares traded or 119.46% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 8,123 shares to 44,322 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Analysts await Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $71.07M for 25.82 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

