Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Boosted Stake by $722,836; Brown Forman (BF.B) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Increased Its Stake by $3.02 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,755 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 24,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 474,936 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM TO BUY NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 02/04/2018 – Squeezed Out of SQM Board, Ponce Gets Defensive as Nutrien Exits; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Tianqi Lithium’s Baa3 ratings for downgrade; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S TIANQI LITHIUM 002466.SZ NEARING DEAL TO BUY 24-PCT STAKE IN CHILE’S SQM SQMa.SN FOR ABOUT $4.3 BLN; 09/03/2018 – CHILE SEEKS ANTITRUST INTERVENTION OF TIANQI BID FOR SQM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – SQM HOLDER CALICHERA REPORTS 9.66% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 708,332 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.39 million, up from 650,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 280,537 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 19,950 shares to 11,413 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 27,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,087 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).