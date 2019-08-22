Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased Its Position by $1.55 Million as Valuation Declined; Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Shares Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 40,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 86,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 1.38M shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 40,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 113,052 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 72,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 1.60M shares traded or 107.26% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – DEAL VALUE OF $4.3 BLN REPRESENTS ABOUT 22 PCT PREMIUM TO SQM’S CLOSING PRICE ON MONDAY; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 18/05/2018 – TIANQI FINCO CO LTD – DEAL FOR US$4.07BLN; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE – EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 $113.8 MLN ($0.43 PER ADR), UP FROM US$103.2 MLN (US$0.39 PER ADR) FOR 2017; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 36,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5.66 million were reported by Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 58,300 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 7,847 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Co invested in 84,100 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 140,560 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Citigroup has 121,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Interest Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3,268 shares. 293,316 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.01% or 30,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 12,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.32% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 13,450 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $92.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,697 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp.