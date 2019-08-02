Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 63.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 2,770 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 7,112 shares with $876,000 value, up from 4,342 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.42. About 1.59 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) hit a new 52-week low and has $25.49 target or 6.00% below today’s $27.12 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.14B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $25.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $428.28M less. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 93,851 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS; 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Minority Stake in Miner SQM for $4.07 Billion

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 55,994 shares to 1.65 million valued at $25.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) stake by 1,583 shares and now owns 101 shares. Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,532 are owned by Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.59% or 537,822 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Com has 1.79 million shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fca Corp Tx owns 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,500 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northpointe Capital Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 31,831 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 139,950 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 493,524 shares. Acropolis Ltd Liability Co, Missouri-based fund reported 15,486 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,211 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,359 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foothills Asset Mgmt has 1.93% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,262 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd holds 0.61% or 13,436 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.14 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has $50 highest and $3100 lowest target. $40.80’s average target is 50.44% above currents $27.12 stock price. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LIT: Oversupply Concerns Continue To Weigh On Lithium Market Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SQM: A Lithium Stock To Buy With An Attractive Economic Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM: More Pain Ahead For Lithium – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM slips as lower lithium margins mark disappointing quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.