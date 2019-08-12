The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 457,490 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIENThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $7.14B company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $26.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SQM worth $285.40 million less.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 6 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 6 sold and reduced their holdings in United States Antimony Corp. The funds in our database reported: 9.91 million shares, up from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United States Antimony Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.14 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.01 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United States Antimony Corporation for 200,000 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 132,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in the company for 8.12 million shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 79,882 shares.