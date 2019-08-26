Slate Path Capital Lp increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 98.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Slate Path Capital Lp acquired 5.14 million shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Slate Path Capital Lp holds 10.35M shares with $103.40 million value, up from 5.21 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 10.49M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO

The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) hit a new 52-week low and has $21.74 target or 8.00% below today’s $23.63 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.22 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $21.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $497.52 million less. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 95,029 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD CALLS OFF APRIL 27 SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FILING; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE – EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 $113.8 MLN ($0.43 PER ADR), UP FROM US$103.2 MLN (US$0.39 PER ADR) FOR 2017; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Minority Stake in Miner SQM for $4.07 Billion; 17/05/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TELLS REUTERS GOVERNMENT WILL HONOR EVENTUAL FNE REGULATOR RULING ON SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINA’S TIANQI

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.01 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 18.18 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $50 highest and $2300 lowest target. $36.80’s average target is 55.73% above currents $23.63 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $41 target. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 26.42% above currents $7.95 stock price. General Electric had 31 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of GE in report on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Friday, March 15 report. UBS downgraded the shares of GE in report on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital holds 0.01% or 12,855 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has 24,100 shares. 11.74M are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Avalon Ltd Llc stated it has 67,425 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset One Company Ltd owns 4.14M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Tcw owns 5.53M shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 647,353 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 348.63 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wheatland Inc has invested 0.76% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cleararc Capital stated it has 134,008 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,523 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 0.1% or 21,532 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.12% or 38.69M shares. 142,525 are held by Armstrong Henry H.