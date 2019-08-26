Idt Corporation Class B (NYSE:IDT) had a decrease of 48.45% in short interest. IDT’s SI was 143,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 48.45% from 277,600 shares previously. With 125,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Idt Corporation Class B (NYSE:IDT)’s short sellers to cover IDT’s short positions. The SI to Idt Corporation Class B’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 10,458 shares traded. IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) has risen 95.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IDT News: 08/03/2018 – IDT Corp 2Q Rev $395.9M; 13/04/2018 – IDT SAYS CANNOT ENSURE THAT HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS, REV, PROFITABILITY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Diversegy an IDT Company Announces New Venture with Central Energy USA; 22/03/2018 – IDT INTERNATIONAL LTD – FY LOSS FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO HK$85.7 MLN VS LOSS OF HK$64.0 MLN; 28/05/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA -WARNING LETTER HIGHLIGHTED CONCERNS ABOUT CO’S QUALITY SYSTEM’S ABILITY TO ENSURE INTEGRITY OF DATA TO SUPPORT MANUFACTURE OF PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – IDT CORP – SALE OF IDT’S GIBRALTAR-BASED BANK REMAINS PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/03/2018 – IDT CORP – QTRLY REVENUE OF $395.9 MLN COMPARED TO $367.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – IDT Corp 2Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ IDT Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDT)

The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 227,226 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Tianqi Lithium’s Baa3 ratings for downgrade; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billionThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $6.20 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $24.48 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SQM worth $247.84M more.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $50 highest and $2300 lowest target. $36.80’s average target is 56.33% above currents $23.54 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $43 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 22 to “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SQM in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, May 24. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02 million for 15.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $6.20 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold IDT Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 9.43 million shares or 1.97% more from 9.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 814 shares stake. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 57,084 shares. 73,550 were accumulated by Old West Invest Lc. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 30,914 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 156,828 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt L P reported 121,354 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0% or 138,341 shares. 15,497 are held by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Northern Tru has 65,479 shares. Bridgeway reported 0.01% stake.