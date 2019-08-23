The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 171,244 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S TIANQI LITHIUM 002466.SZ NEARING DEAL TO BUY 24-PCT STAKE IN CHILE’S SQM SQMa.SN FOR ABOUT $4.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – DEAL VALUE OF $4.3 BLN REPRESENTS ABOUT 22 PCT PREMIUM TO SQM’S CLOSING PRICE ON MONDAY; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SALAS, GOLBORNE, CONTESSE APPROVED TO JOIN SQM BOARD IN CHILE; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 18/04/2018 – Chile’s SQM says lithium industry needs at least $10 bln investment over 10 yrsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $6.19 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $22.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SQM worth $371.40M less.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.01M for 15.47 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $50 highest and $2300 lowest target. $36.80’s average target is 56.46% above currents $23.52 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SQM in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 22. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral”. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.