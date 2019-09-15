Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

We are comparing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.29
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
Table 1 demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Target Hospitality Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Analyst Ratings
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus price target of $13.33, with potential upside of 91.52%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 79.4%. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has 4.7% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
