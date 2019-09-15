Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

We are comparing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.29 N/A 0.09 98.84

Table 1 demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Target Hospitality Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus price target of $13.33, with potential upside of 91.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 79.4%. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has 4.7% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.