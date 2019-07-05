Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

This is a contrast between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|302.94
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.08%
|2.38%
|3.92%
|3.19%
|3.4%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.39%
|-0.48%
|-1.44%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.