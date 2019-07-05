Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

This is a contrast between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.08% 2.38% 3.92% 3.19% 3.4% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.