Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 3.10M -0.02 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 25.50M 0.10 101.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 29,693,486.59% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 250,491,159.14% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.