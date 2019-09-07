Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

As Conglomerates companies, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.