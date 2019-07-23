Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

As Conglomerates companies, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.08% 2.38% 3.92% 3.19% 3.4% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.