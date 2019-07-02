Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

This is a contrast between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.08% 2.38% 3.92% 3.19% 3.4% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.