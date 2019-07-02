Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

This is a contrast between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.08%
|2.38%
|3.92%
|3.19%
|3.4%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.
