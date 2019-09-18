Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) Reaches $10.55 After 5.00% Up Move; Formfactor (FORM) Sentiment Is 1.21

The stock of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 2.45M shares traded or 103.01% up from the average. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) has risen 5.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IPOA News: 05/05/2018 – DJ SOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA HLDG UNI, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPOA.UT); 04/05/2018 DJ Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPOA)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $870.15M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $11.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IPOA worth $43.51M more.

Formfactor Inc (FORM) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 74 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 61 trimmed and sold positions in Formfactor Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 66.82 million shares, down from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Formfactor Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 48 Increased: 45 New Position: 29.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $870.15 million. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 171,385 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 3.45% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. for 668,000 shares. Koch Industries Inc owns 109,305 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosslink Capital Inc has 1.46% invested in the company for 408,339 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.80 million shares.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable clients to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance.