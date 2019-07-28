Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) Contrasting side by side

Both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.65
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.08%
|2.38%
|3.92%
|3.19%
|3.4%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.2%
|1%
|0.9%
|3.05%
|0%
|1%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
