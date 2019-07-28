Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) Contrasting side by side

Both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.08% 2.38% 3.92% 3.19% 3.4% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.2% 1% 0.9% 3.05% 0% 1%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.