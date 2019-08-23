Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) Comparing side by side

Both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 12.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.