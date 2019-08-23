Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) Comparing side by side

Both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 12.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
