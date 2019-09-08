Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.97 N/A 0.30 33.97

Table 1 demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 69.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.