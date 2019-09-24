Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Contrasting side by side

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 66.53%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
