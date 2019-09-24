Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Contrasting side by side

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 66.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.