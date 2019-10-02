Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 3.10M -0.02 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 3 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 29,693,486.59% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 54.98% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.