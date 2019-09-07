Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Contrasting side by side

Both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 and has 13.2 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 92.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.