Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Contrasting side by side

Both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 and has 13.2 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 92.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.