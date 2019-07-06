So-Young International Inc. (SY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO)

As Healthcare Information Services companies, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) and Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Medidata Solutions Inc. 79 8.56 N/A 0.84 109.48

In table 1 we can see So-Young International Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.5%

Analyst Ratings

So-Young International Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

So-Young International Inc. has a 27.63% upside potential and an average target price of $19.17. On the other hand, Medidata Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 1.48% and its consensus target price is $92. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that So-Young International Inc. seems more appealing than Medidata Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.27% of So-Young International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Medidata Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 42.72% are So-Young International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) So-Young International Inc. -2.63% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.65% Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.23% 14.44% 27.94% 27.66% 20.61% 36.73%

For the past year So-Young International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Medidata Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Medidata Solutions Inc. beats So-Young International Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.