So-Young International Inc. (SY) Touches $9.78 Low on Sep, 27; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Its Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) stake by 82.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 41,363 shares as Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)’s stock declined 20.48%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 91,249 shares with $1.72M value, up from 49,886 last quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc now has $2.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 201,886 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market

The stock of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) reached all time low today, Sep, 27 and still has $9.29 target or 5.00% below today’s $9.78 share price. This indicates more downside for the $999.49 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.29 PT is reached, the company will be worth $49.97M less. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 87,340 shares traded. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market has $25 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 11.33% above currents $19.16 stock price. Sprouts Farmers Market had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,052 shares to 13,491 valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 4,866 shares and now owns 15,284 shares. Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 104.79 million shares or 4.47% less from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 31,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Legal & General Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 185,925 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 19,474 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 215,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has 539,910 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 2,819 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 87 shares. Bamco Inc has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 284,200 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 21,500 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.01% or 895,059 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 192,538 shares.

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company has market cap of $999.49 million. The firm facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.