So-Young International Inc. (SY) Touches $11.28 Low on Aug, 29; Last Week Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analysts

The stock of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) reached all time low today, Aug, 29 and still has $10.60 target or 6.00% below today’s $11.28 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.13 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $67.86 million less. The stock decreased 32.03% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 2.85 million shares traded or 895.84% up from the average. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 8.43% above currents $92.04 stock price. Canadian Railway had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. See Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $97.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $87 New Target: $103 Maintain

The stock increased 1.76% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 356,838 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company has market cap of $66.36 billion. The firm transports cargo, serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It has a 15.67 P/E ratio. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to St. John’s NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Sept. 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.