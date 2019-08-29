So-Young International Inc. (SY) Reaches $13.55 After 7.00% Down Move; Covington Capital Management Has Lowered Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Holding By $550,400

Covington Capital Management decreased Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) stake by 44.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 5,504 shares as Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Covington Capital Management holds 6,977 shares with $699,000 value, down from 12,481 last quarter. Price T Rowe Group Inc now has $25.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 128,634 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 22/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price: “Adulting” Is Harder Without Any Financial Education; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Adds Aptiv, Exits Infinity Property: 13F; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Adj EPS $1.74; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

The stock of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 18.37% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 801,074 shares traded or 179.84% up from the average. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.36 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $12.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SY worth $95.06 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. T. Rowe Price Group has $11700 highest and $9000 lowest target. $106.75’s average target is -2.54% below currents $109.53 stock price. T. Rowe Price Group had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell”. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) rating on Friday, August 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11200 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.77M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management increased Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) stake by 4,983 shares to 30,919 valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) stake by 27,902 shares and now owns 594,572 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 5,436 shares. Axa owns 185,819 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com owns 40,793 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 426,125 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Continental accumulated 22,855 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors reported 27,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Verity Asset has 2,673 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.05% or 1.57 million shares. Fenimore Asset Inc owns 388,993 shares. 461,727 were reported by Check Capital Ca. The Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Cullinan Assocs has 0.47% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity. $263,597 worth of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was sold by Robert W. Sharps on Wednesday, March 13.

Among 3 analysts covering So-Young International Inc. – American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:SY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. So-Young International Inc. – American Depository Shares has $2100 highest and $16.5000 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 41.48% above currents $13.55 stock price. So-Young International Inc. – American Depository Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.