Snyder Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by $1.41 Million as Stock Rose; Zoetis (ZTS) Stake Maintained by Highland Capital Management Llc

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 91.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 16,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 34,313 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 17,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 2.48M shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 41,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 803,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.11 million, up from 761,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 1.37M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,410 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 14,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,881 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP).

