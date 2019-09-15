Snyder Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Cognex (CGNX) Holding as Market Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Boosted by Crossvault Capital Management Llc

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 25,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 564,819 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.10M, down from 589,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 474,531 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 11,814 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 46,391 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, up from 34,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

