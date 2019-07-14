Snyder Capital Management LP Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) Has Raised by $4.22 Million; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holder Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 70,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,643 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 192,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 1.98M shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 70,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.14 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 879,095 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09 million for 58.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $49.92 million activity. $6.01M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. On Monday, February 11 Silva Paul M sold $759,367 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 4,215 shares. Another trade for 2,330 shares valued at $440,813 was sold by Parini Michael. Arbuckle Stuart A had sold 2,125 shares worth $411,145. $6.32M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Sachdev Amit.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 100,000 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $200.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 328,410 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 943 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 181,865 shares stake. Btim Corp holds 1,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership owns 14,214 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 24.43 million shares. Comm Retail Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,475 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 285 shares. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 121,021 are held by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Puzo Michael J has 0.2% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Advisory Serv Lc holds 0.08% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 6,462 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 62,560 shares to 248,037 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rli Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,643 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.