Snyder Capital Management LP Position in Teledyne (TDY) Cut by $4.27 Million as Share Price Rose; Essex Investment Management Co Has Increased Position in Energy Recovery Com (ERII) by $928,000

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 227,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 111,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 88,060 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY – ORDERS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN H1 2018; 02/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Appointment Of Chris Gannon As President And Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – CHRIS GANNON SERVED AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO SINCE FEBRUARY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Energy Recovery at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Teledyne Inc. (TDY) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 18,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 237,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.35M, down from 255,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Teledyne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $307.54. About 75,840 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,166 shares to 57,672 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc Com by 26,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,987 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ERII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 5.86% less from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 683 Cap Management Llc owns 0.87% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 1.10 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 22,115 shares or 0% of the stock. 235,678 are held by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc holds 369,126 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 46,903 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Teton Advisors Inc, New York-based fund reported 68,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 2.41 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 186,443 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 2,683 shares. 55,581 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Avenir invested in 0.75% or 813,585 shares. Amer Interest Grp Inc has 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 3,800 shares.

More notable recent Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Strengthen Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Energy Recovery Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Casella Waste (CWST) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Recovery Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Recovery Awarded $3.3 Million for Water Projects in Asia – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New 3D laser profiler series excels at in-line measurement and inspection tasks – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne e2v join as Teledyne Imaging at Vision China Shanghai – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teledyne: Buying Some 3M Assets On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Reports Acquisition of Gas and Flame Detection Business from 3M Co. (MMM) for $230M – StreetInsider.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne CARIS software selected to enable major government project in Africa – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04M for 30.39 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 55,278 shares to 463,845 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 3,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation has 17,573 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 3,457 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 47,136 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 3.19M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). 13,132 are owned by Dupont Capital. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 1,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Ferguson Wellman reported 3,500 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 676,361 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 80 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Zacks Inv Management reported 0.05% stake. Rr LP accumulated 156,495 shares.