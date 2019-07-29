Snyder Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Synopsys (SNPS); Lathrop Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position by $384,075; Shares Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, down from 215,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 546,400 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, up from 139,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 646,201 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 2,237 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 64 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd has invested 2.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 69 shares. Shell Asset holds 10,934 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 6,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate owns 126,932 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 153,888 shares. Kansas-based Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.18% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Parkside Bank & Trust & has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 5,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 1,888 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has invested 1.79% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) by 66,250 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $93.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,955 shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Ltd has 8,779 shares. Tcw Gru, California-based fund reported 41,929 shares. Lc reported 66,128 shares stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 5,268 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5.88M shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca holds 246,158 shares or 5.57% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 1.93% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 24,341 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 26,110 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr owns 555 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,250 shares. Comm Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Synovus Fincl invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $170.76M for 16.99 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.04% EPS growth.