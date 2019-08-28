Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Teledyne (TDY) Stake by $4.27 Million; Astec Industries (ASTE) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Its Stake

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 488,698 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45 million, up from 469,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 826 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Teledyne Inc. (TDY) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 18,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 237,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.35M, down from 255,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Teledyne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $305.85. About 4,432 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 55,278 shares to 463,845 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.03 million for 30.22 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 20,826 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

