Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Rli Corp. (RLI) as Share Value Rose; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Trimmed Its Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $2.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 10,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 144,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, down from 154,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 110,722 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rli Corp. (RLI) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 390,643 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.03M, down from 399,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rli Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 6,647 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Com Brokerage reported 1,746 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0% or 1,664 shares. Blair William Il holds 558,141 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Altfest L J reported 45,031 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hanson & Doremus Mgmt accumulated 91 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited Company has 0.72% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.70M shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,845 shares. Barton Investment Management reported 159,808 shares. Beaumont Finance Partners Lc holds 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 5,485 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 23,300 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And Company, Montana-based fund reported 16,555 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.26% or 62,934 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 2,835 shares to 73,939 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 3,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 8,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 9,874 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 66,676 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 4,200 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corp stated it has 5.63 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Finance Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,244 shares. 29,633 are held by American Grp Inc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 27,619 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 32,422 shares. First Foundation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 15,472 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 17,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Products Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr holds 0% or 13,054 shares.