Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Position as Market Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Patten Group Increased Position

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, down from 590,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 213,366 shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibis Partners Llp invested in 5,480 shares. 57,507 were reported by Boys Arnold & Com Inc. Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 1.48% or 78,005 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 94,551 shares. Lifeplan Gp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ruffer Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.13 million shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diversified Co invested in 0.02% or 3,908 shares. 15,220 are held by Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Haverford has 944,307 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc World Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 699,262 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 120,008 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 2,835 shares to 73,939 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 8,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies.

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 9.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SSD’s profit will be $46.43M for 15.91 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.00% EPS growth.