Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Its Waters Corp. (WAT) Holding; Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Sentiment Is 1.45

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 16 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 11 trimmed and sold equity positions in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.02 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Waters Corp. (WAT) stake by 33.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 4,346 shares as Waters Corp. (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 8,805 shares with $2.22M value, down from 13,151 last quarter. Waters Corp. now has $13.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $212.21. About 123,586 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) stake by 7,758 shares to 202,328 valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) stake by 7,387 shares and now owns 190,397 shares. Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 1.94% above currents $212.21 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0% or 943 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 107,774 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,072 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 82 shares stake. Rockland owns 1,136 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.02% or 13,445 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Clarkston Prns Limited Liability holds 2.09% or 250,058 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 850 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust owns 4,168 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 199,015 were reported by Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab. Snyder Capital Mgmt LP owns 8,805 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $163.05 million. The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 16,080 shares traded. Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund for 297,372 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 48,027 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 376,904 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 189,575 shares.

