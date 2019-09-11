Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holding by $547,896 as Shares Declined; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Share Value Rose, Regions Financial Lowered Its Stake by $918,840

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 4,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 288,657 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12M, down from 293,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $213.78. About 2.28M shares traded or 127.16% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 263,368 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.49 million, down from 268,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 178,142 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD) by 7,160 shares to 198,473 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $42.58M for 21.93 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 1.15 million were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Co. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 64,999 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,747 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 10,800 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Inc stated it has 0.08% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Icon Advisers invested in 0.25% or 22,600 shares. Brown Advisory holds 203,048 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 262,716 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). James Research accumulated 75,724 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 82,659 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 26,693 shares or 0% of the stock.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28,381 shares to 91,370 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 37,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $533.27 million for 23.34 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.