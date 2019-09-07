Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Its Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) Position as Share Value Declined; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position Maintained by Convergence Investment Partners Llc

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 15,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 231,725 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88M, down from 247,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 1.00M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 25,146 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 16,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $252.29 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year's $1.01 per share. APH's profit will be $252.29 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 3,160 shares to 81,935 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 278,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7,788 shares to 28,393 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 28,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,294 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.