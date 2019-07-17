Snyder Capital Management LP Lifted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Last Week

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 6,154 shares as Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 190,896 shares with $20.05M value, up from 184,742 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc. now has $26.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 933,959 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Associates has invested 1.56% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 32,827 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware holds 0.24% or 170,287 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 6,088 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 59,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 3,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Seabridge Advsr Lc has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 100 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 36,280 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Raymond James Associate owns 65,192 shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 69,601 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 17.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 02/05/2018 – Newtek 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Newtek Business Services Bd OKs Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 09/04/2018 – Panopto Announces Support For NewTek NDI® Standard; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT HAS BECOME AWARE THAT UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY MISAPPROPRIATED 3 DOMAIN NAMES; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT HAS LAUNCHED INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 24/04/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 109% to 8 Days

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $423.41 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. $99,980 worth of stock was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 39,700 shares to 297,155 valued at $26.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) stake by 5,478 shares and now owns 420,997 shares. Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) was reduced too.

