Snyder Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); Buckingham Capital Management Maintains Holding in Conns Com Stk (CONN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (CONN) by 163.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 290,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 382,354 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 8,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 262,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 253,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 673,409 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD) by 28,571 shares to 81,616 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp Com Stk (NYSE:KSS) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,513 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Goldman Sachs reported 534,601 shares. Products Partners Ltd has 0.09% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Prudential Finance Inc holds 332,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa owns 19,100 shares. Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Amer Century Companies Inc holds 208,953 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research invested in 11,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 58,360 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 14,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 10,800 were reported by Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bogle Investment LP De has 43,623 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 329 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L. The insider Miller Norman bought $200,358. $179,729 worth of stock was bought by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. 5,882 shares were bought by Wright Lee A., worth $100,170 on Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday, June 5 HAWORTH JAMES H bought $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 2,240 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 62,560 shares to 248,037 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 7,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,533 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A).