Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by $356,868; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 7,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 194,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 96,371 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 175.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 98,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,048 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 267,701 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,936 shares to 263,368 shares, valued at $29.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 44,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 313,815 shares to 337,085 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 183,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).