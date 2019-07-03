Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped By $509,703 Its Hexcel (HXL) Stake; JOHN DAVID SPORTS PLC ORDINARY SHARES U (JDDSF) Shorts Decreased By 15.89%

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Hexcel Corp (HXL) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 7,387 shares as Hexcel Corp (HXL)’s stock declined 1.72%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 190,397 shares with $13.17M value, up from 183,010 last quarter. Hexcel Corp now has $6.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 381,707 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

JOHN DAVID SPORTS PLC ORDINARY SHARES U (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) had a decrease of 15.89% in short interest. JDDSF’s SI was 1.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.89% from 1.99M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16779 days are for JOHN DAVID SPORTS PLC ORDINARY SHARES U (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)’s short sellers to cover JDDSF’s short positions. It closed at $7.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Amphenol Corp. Cl A (NYSE:APH) stake by 15,575 shares to 231,725 valued at $21.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) stake by 62,032 shares and now owns 133,138 shares. Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hexcel had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 13. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.