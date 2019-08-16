Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Ugi Corp. (UGI) Stake by $4.73 Million as Market Value Declined; Johnston Asset Management Has Cut Albemarle (ALB) Position by $300,105; Market Valuation Declined

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 3,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 188,702 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, down from 192,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 570,042 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 86,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.11 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 397,578 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28,321 shares to 632,631 shares, valued at $118.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2,464 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Markel Corp holds 0.1% or 73,000 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cypress Cap Grp Inc owns 3,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,863 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 49,244 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Agf Invests America invested in 1.64% or 56,103 shares. First Personal Finance holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Da Davidson & Communication, a Montana-based fund reported 4,230 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fdx Advsr reported 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Agf Investments accumulated 25,810 shares.

