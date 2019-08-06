Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Holding by $797,687 as Valuation Rose; Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc. (ROLL) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 6,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 415,155 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.80 million, down from 421,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 87,580 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 6.02 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 24,553 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs invested in 12,668 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Ltd Com has 0.47% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc has 0.97% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 32,050 shares. Causeway Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 3.41 million shares or 1.72% of the stock. Pecaut And Comm invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Synovus Finance Corp holds 0.11% or 141,547 shares in its portfolio. Country Tru Bancshares reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.74% or 31.84 million shares in its portfolio. Tctc Limited has 202,368 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 65,290 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma reported 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boys Arnold Commerce, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,095 shares.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 3,160 shares to 81,935 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.11M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,060 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 28,368 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Financial Bank holds 2,063 shares. Davis R M reported 0.45% stake. Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Timessquare Mgmt Lc invested in 271,524 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 68,686 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 2,325 shares. 114,833 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) or 20,801 shares. Blair William Communication Il holds 4,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 145,084 shares.