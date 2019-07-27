Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Kaman (KAMN) Holding by $317,724; Market Value Declined; Palisade Capital Management Maintains Stake in Belden (BDC)

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 7,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,926 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, up from 144,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 186,808 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (KAMN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 5,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,997 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, down from 426,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kaman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.41. About 74,460 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 15.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saratoga Investment NAV rises 1.9% during fiscal Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Belden Inc. (BDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Belden Promotes Roel Vestjens to Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FGB: Trading At Historically High 8.1% Premium To NAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn) by 833,000 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 20,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,797 shares, and cut its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 74,671 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 4,828 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 49,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston invested in 1.59M shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 2,820 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 13,719 shares. Moreover, American Century Companies has 0.03% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 542,258 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 53,844 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 42,089 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 177,370 shares. Mirae Asset Global Co Limited stated it has 25,134 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 161,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Ironwood Invest holds 33,486 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26,899 shares to 312,700 shares, valued at $24.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

Analysts await Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. KAMN’s profit will be $17.33 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Kaman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Clearlake, Appriss, Arlington, Littlejohn, TH Lee, Wind Point – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kaman: Becoming A Pure Play In Aerospace – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workiva Inc (WK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kaman Recognized by Rolls-Royce as â€œBest New Supplier 2018â€ – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kaman Corporation (KAMN) CEO Neal Keating on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold KAMN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.28 million shares or 4.22% less from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Co holds 22,650 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 313 shares. Moreover, Victory has 0% invested in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 6,537 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 10,400 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 66,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 353,160 are held by Invesco. Nomura Holdings holds 0% or 5,305 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% or 855,206 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 8,951 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,305 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 545,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 37,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake.