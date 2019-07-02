Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $1.27 Million as Market Value Rose; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Scotia Capital Decreased Its Position by $2.84 Million

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 218,189 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273,000, down from 239,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 25.19 million shares traded or 26.98% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 18/04/2018 – Nickel Surge Offers Lifeline in Vale’s `Put-Up-or-Shut-Up’ Year

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 14,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,598 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 165,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 3.01 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 139,996 shares to 228,794 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 14,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.4 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.97 billion for 6.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc holds 29,150 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 9,720 shares stake. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 382,330 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 2,619 shares. Pitcairn Comm owns 9,197 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc has 13,726 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 71,414 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 380,981 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.38 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd invested in 7,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset owns 3,856 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 1.54M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 24.43 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 8,765 shares to 262,519 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 55,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).