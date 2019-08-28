Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Entegris (ENTG) Stake by $4.79 Million as Stock Price Rose; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $318,820 as Stock Price Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 17,016 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 25,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 47,453 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 136,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.96M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 27,688 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,460 shares to 145,080 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 23,409 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 91,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 7,170 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 150,164 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd invested in 250,225 shares. Johnson Fin Gru Incorporated holds 1,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 249 were accumulated by Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 103,919 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.89% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 18,663 were reported by Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 478 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 27,624 shares stake. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0.06% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 51,728 shares. Frontier Lc accumulated 313,230 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Campbell Soup Company Stock Fell Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup: Investor Day In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Worst Stocks for July and Beyond – Schaeffers Research” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Campbell Soup Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 28,509 shares to 32,883 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0.01% or 16,729 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Management has 22,213 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 11,263 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 57,055 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 257 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 48,152 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 966,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 0.07% stake. Fort Lp, Maryland-based fund reported 15 shares. Moreover, Everence Management Inc has 0.07% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 6,060 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 90,100 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 21,476 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Llc has 306,393 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.