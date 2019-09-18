Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position as Stock Price Rose; Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Market Valuation Rose While Iridian Asset Management Has Upped Position by $407,443

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 63,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 55,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 17,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 132,940 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.94M, down from 150,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.34. About 1.29M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 113,952 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $221.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mgmt reported 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 212,512 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0% or 6,006 shares. Plante Moran Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Systematic Finance Management Ltd Partnership invested in 11,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Allstate stated it has 23,405 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 618,568 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 45,912 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc holds 171 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 1,485 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 0.02% or 99,196 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 60,100 shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 44,185 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel Finance holds 0% or 16,687 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorp reported 10,786 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1,955 shares. Finance Professionals, a Texas-based fund reported 3 shares. Sandler Capital Management invested in 68,210 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 200,000 shares. Farmers Merchants owns 389 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,856 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 20,251 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corp reported 3,990 shares stake. Moreover, Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.11% or 12,489 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 108,627 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 99,090 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $46.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 21,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).